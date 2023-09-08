Mariners bring 1-0 series advantage over Rays into game 2

Seattle Mariners (79-61, second in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (85-56, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (10-9, 3.39 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (5-7, 5.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -113, Rays -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners meet the Tampa Bay Rays leading the series 1-0.

Tampa Bay is 85-56 overall and 47-25 in home games. The Rays have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .258.

Seattle is 79-61 overall and 40-32 in road games. The Mariners have the best team ERA in the AL at 3.71.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Mariners are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 18 home runs, 56 walks and 67 RBI while hitting .317 for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 12-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Teoscar Hernandez has 27 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 86 RBI for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-44 with two doubles, a triple and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .237 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.