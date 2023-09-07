GWU sheltering in place
Mariners visit the Rays to open 4-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Mariners (78-61, second in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (85-55, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (11-7, 3.24 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 183 strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (3-4, 4.69 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -134, Rays +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays begin a four-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Tampa Bay has an 85-55 record overall and a 47-24 record at home. The Rays have a 61-22 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Seattle is 78-61 overall and 39-32 in road games. The Mariners have the No. 1 team ERA in MLB play at 3.74.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has 20 doubles, 28 home runs and 87 RBI for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 12-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 27 home runs while slugging .490. Teoscar Hernandez is 15-for-38 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: Taylor Walls: day-to-day (groin), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.