Rays play the Mariners leading series 2-1

Seattle Mariners (79-63, second in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (87-56, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (8-4, 3.83 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Rays: Zach Eflin (13-8, 3.47 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 158 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -135, Mariners +114; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Seattle Mariners, leading the series 2-1.

Tampa Bay has a 49-25 record at home and an 87-56 record overall. The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.79.

Seattle has gone 40-34 on the road and 79-63 overall. The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.76.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has a .318 batting average to lead the Rays, and has 29 doubles and 19 home runs. Isaac Paredes is 9-for-38 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 50 RBI while hitting .264 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-45 with two doubles, a triple and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .214 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Mariners: 4-6, .227 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rays: Isaac Paredes: day-to-day (hand), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.