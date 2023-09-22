Mariners try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Rangers

Seattle Mariners (84-68, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (84-68, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (8-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (10-6, 3.84 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -122, Mariners +102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners hit the road against the Texas Rangers trying to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Texas is 47-31 at home and 84-68 overall. The Rangers are 70-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle is 84-68 overall and 43-35 in road games. Mariners hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Friday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Rangers are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 38 doubles, four triples and 25 home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 12-for-42 with six doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 35 doubles, two triples and 31 home runs for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 11-for-43 with six doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.