Rangers take on the Mariners on home winning streak

Seattle Mariners (84-69, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (85-68, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 182 strikeouts); Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (9-11, 3.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -121, Mariners +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Seattle Mariners.

Texas is 48-31 in home games and 85-68 overall. The Rangers rank fourth in the AL with 217 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Seattle has an 84-69 record overall and a 43-36 record on the road. The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .416.

The teams play Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Rangers are up 6-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 35 home runs while slugging .493. Jonah Heim is 10-for-36 with three home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with a .283 batting average, and has 35 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, 44 walks and 100 RBI. J.P. Crawford is 12-for-44 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

