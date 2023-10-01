Mariners play the Rangers leading series 2-1

Texas Rangers (90-71, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (87-74, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (12-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (12-10, 3.46 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 165 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers with a 2-1 series lead.

Seattle has a 44-36 record in home games and an 87-74 record overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .414 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Texas has a 90-71 record overall and a 40-40 record in road games. The Rangers have hit 233 total home runs to lead the AL.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Rangers have a 9-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has a .276 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 37 doubles, two triples and 32 home runs. J.P. Crawford is 11-for-39 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI while hitting .278 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 11-for-37 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rangers: 7-3, .238 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Rangers: Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.