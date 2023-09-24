Russia - Ukraine war
Rangers host the Mariners, look to continue home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Mariners (84-70, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (86-68, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (4-4, 3.90 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (11-4, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -129, Mariners +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Seattle Mariners.

Texas is 49-31 at home and 86-68 overall. The Rangers have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .339.

Seattle is 43-37 on the road and 84-70 overall. The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .243.

Sunday’s game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Rangers are ahead 7-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 38 doubles, four triples and 25 home runs while hitting .276 for the Rangers. Robbie Grossman is 10-for-29 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with 31 home runs while slugging .495. J.P. Crawford is 12-for-43 with five doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.