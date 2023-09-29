Mariners bring 1-0 series lead over Rangers into game 2

Texas Rangers (89-70, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (86-73, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (12-4, 3.26 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryan Woo (4-5, 4.39 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers with a 1-0 series lead.

Seattle has gone 43-35 at home and 86-73 overall. The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.79.

Texas has an 89-70 record overall and a 39-39 record on the road. Rangers hitters have a collective .457 slugging percentage to rank second in MLB.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Rangers are up 8-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has 34 doubles, 18 home runs and 61 RBI while hitting .265 for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 12-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager has 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 96 RBI while hitting .330 for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 11-for-40 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rangers: 7-3, .242 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.