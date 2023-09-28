Rangers visit the Mariners to begin 4-game series

Texas Rangers (89-69, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (85-73, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 161 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (13-7, 3.75 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 184 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -122, Rangers +103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Seattle has an 85-73 record overall and a 42-35 record at home. The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .243.

Texas has a 39-38 record in road games and an 89-69 record overall. The Rangers have the second-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .458.

The teams meet Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Rangers are ahead 8-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh has 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 75 RBI for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 11-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers with a .330 batting average, and has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 47 walks and 96 RBI. Marcus Semien is 12-for-40 with five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rangers: 7-3, .251 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.