Blue Jays play the Mariners after Kirk’s 4-hit game

Toronto Blue Jays (54-45, third in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (50-48, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (2-8, 6.18 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryan Woo (1-2, 4.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -133, Blue Jays +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Seattle Mariners after Alejandro Kirk’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Seattle has a 50-48 record overall and a 29-24 record at home. The Mariners are 23-35 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Toronto has gone 27-25 in road games and 54-45 overall. The Blue Jays have a 24-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Mariners are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 18 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 12-for-37 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Bo Bichette is second on the Blue Jays with 39 extra base hits (22 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs). Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 7-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .218 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by five runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Mariners: A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.