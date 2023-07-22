Mariners bring 1-0 series lead over Blue Jays into game 2

Toronto Blue Jays (54-44, third in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (49-48, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (7-5, 3.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (8-5, 3.65 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -137, Mariners +116; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays, leading the series 1-0.

Seattle has a 28-24 record in home games and a 49-48 record overall. The Mariners are 22-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Toronto has a 27-24 record in road games and a 54-44 record overall. The Blue Jays are 40-26 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 38 RBI for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 7-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .312 batting average, and has 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 18 walks and 53 RBI. Whit Merrifield is 13-for-38 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .253 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (side), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.