Mariners bring 1-0 series lead over Blue Jays into game 2

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a free kick to score a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut

Mariners bring 1-0 series lead over Blue Jays into game 2

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Toronto Blue Jays (54-44, third in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (49-48, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (7-5, 3.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (8-5, 3.65 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

Other news
Seattle Mariners' Ty France is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a single by Mike Ford during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Teoscar Hernandez’s game-winner against former team gives Mariners 3-2 win over Blue Jays
Teoscar Hernández lined a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to score Jose Caballero and the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
George Kirby matches career high with 10 Ks as Mariners shut out Twins 5-0
George Kirby matched his career high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 5-0.
In this image taken from video, Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic gets emotional as he speaks with reporters in the dugout before a baseball game, Thursday, July 20, 2203, in Seattle. Kelenic's emotional outburst after a tough at-bat Wednesday resulted in a damaged water cooler, a broken bone in his left foot and had the Seattle Mariners young left fielder apologizing for his actions. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday. (AP Photo/Tim Booth)
Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic breaks his foot kicking a water cooler, makes emotional apology to team
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken bone in his left foot after kicking a water cooler following a ninth-inning strikeout the night before.
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Kepler scores the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the Twins’ 6-3 win over the Mariners
Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the eighth inning and Minnesota pitchers struck out 14 in the Twins’ 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -137, Mariners +116; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays, leading the series 1-0.

Seattle has a 28-24 record in home games and a 49-48 record overall. The Mariners are 22-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Toronto has a 27-24 record in road games and a 54-44 record overall. The Blue Jays are 40-26 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 38 RBI for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 7-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .312 batting average, and has 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 18 walks and 53 RBI. Whit Merrifield is 13-for-38 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .253 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (side), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.