Mariners take on the Blue Jays in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Toronto Blue Jays (54-43, third in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (48-48, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (7-3, 4.13 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (6-3, 3.66 ERA, .97 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

Other news
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
George Kirby matches career high with 10 Ks as Mariners shut out Twins 5-0
George Kirby matched his career high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 5-0.
In this image taken from video, Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic gets emotional as he speaks with reporters in the dugout before a baseball game, Thursday, July 20, 2203, in Seattle. Kelenic's emotional outburst after a tough at-bat Wednesday resulted in a damaged water cooler, a broken bone in his left foot and had the Seattle Mariners young left fielder apologizing for his actions. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday. (AP Photo/Tim Booth)
Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic breaks his foot kicking a water cooler, makes emotional apology to team
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken bone in his left foot after kicking a water cooler following a ninth-inning strikeout the night before.
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Kepler scores the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the Twins’ 6-3 win over the Mariners
Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the eighth inning and Minnesota pitchers struck out 14 in the Twins’ 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.
Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff wears a fishing vest in the dugout to celebrate his two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Alex Kirilloff has his third consecutive multihit game as Twins beat Mariners 10-3
Alex Kirilloff was a double shy of the cycle, Bailey Ober was sharp after a difficult first inning, and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Seattle Mariners 10-3.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -128, Blue Jays +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners open a three-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Seattle has gone 27-24 in home games and 48-48 overall. The Mariners are 29-15 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Toronto has a 27-23 record in road games and a 54-43 record overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks third in the AL.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 23 doubles and seven home runs for the Mariners. Mike Ford is 8-for-29 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 20 doubles and 15 home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 15-for-41 with a double, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Blue Jays: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (side), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.