Colorado Rapids host the Seattle Sounders in conference matchup

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Sounders FC (11-9-9, third in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (4-13-10, 15th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Colorado +158, Seattle +161, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids host the Seattle Sounders in conference play.

The Rapids are 3-8-9 in conference matchups. The Rapids are 3-6 in matches decided by one goal.

The Sounders are 10-7-7 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders rank second in the MLS allowing just 30 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Sounders won the last game 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Bassett has scored three goals for the Rapids. Connor Ronan has two assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Morris has scored 10 goals for the Sounders. Jackson Ragen has three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 2-5-3, averaging 0.4 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Sounders: 3-2-5, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Max (injured), Lalas Abubakar (injured), Alexander Gersbach (injured), William Yarbrough (injured), Jack Price (injured).

Sounders: Dylan Teves (injured), Leo Chu (injured), Kelyn Rowe (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.