Seattle Sounders face the Portland Timbers in conference play

Portland Timbers (7-11-8, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (11-9-7, second in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Seattle -147, Portland +393, Draw +293; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders take on the Portland Timbers in Western Conference action.

The Sounders are 10-7-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders lead the Western Conference with 158 corner kicks drawn, averaging 5.9 per game.

The Timbers are 6-8-7 against conference opponents. The Timbers have a -12 goal differential, scoring 30 goals while giving up 42.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has scored 10 goals for the Sounders. Albert Rusnak has two goals over the last 10 games.

Evander has scored six goals and added three assists for the Timbers. Santiago Moreno has one goal and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 3-3-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Timbers: 3-4-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Kelyn Rowe (injured), Dylan Teves (injured), Cristian Roldan (injured).

Timbers: David Ayala (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.