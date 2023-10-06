Vancouver Whitecaps visit the Seattle Sounders after shutout victory

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (12-10-10, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (13-9-10, second in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Seattle -106, Vancouver +250, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Saint Louis City SC 3-0, the Vancouver Whitecaps visit the Seattle Sounders.

The Sounders are 12-7-8 in conference games. The Sounders are 5-0-1 when they record two goals.

The Whitecaps are 9-10-7 against Western Conference opponents. Brian White leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with 15 goals. The Whitecaps have scored 54.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Whitecaps won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has 11 goals for the Sounders. Albert Rusnak has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

White has 15 goals and four assists for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 3-2-5, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Cody Baker (injured), Raul Ruidiaz (injured), Sota Kitahara (injured).

Whitecaps: Thomas Hasal (injured), Luis Martins (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.