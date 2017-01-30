Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

‘Selfless acts’ help US win silver in relay at luge worlds

By TIM REYNOLDS
 
Share

There were four silver medals awaiting USA Luge after the team relay at the world championships, one for each of the American sliders who delivered a second-place finish behind powerhouse Germany.

They could have used seven.

The U.S. squad of Erin Hamlin, Tucker West and the doubles entry of Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman capped a stellar weekend for the Americans on Sunday with that silver-medal showing, with Hamlin winning her third medal in three days to finish off the greatest showing ever by a USA Luge slider in a world championships.

But West, Mortensen and Terdiman only got into the relay because teammates gave up their rightful spots — with hopes that more experienced sliders would give the U.S. a better chance of winning a medal. Taylor Morris gave up his spot to West, while the doubles team of Justin Krewson and Andrew Sherk yielded their place to Mortensen and Terdiman.

Other news
FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, at the WGN9 studios, Oct. 18, 2022, in Chicago. Crisis pregnancy centers, which often pop up near abortion facilities to offer information about alternatives to the procedure, face penalties if they disseminate misleading or untruthful information after action by Pritzker on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Misleading clients on abortion could cost Illinois pregnancy centers
FILE - People stand by cases of bottled water as the City of Germantown gives them out to residents on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Forest Hill Elementary School in Germantown, Tenn. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, the city of Germantown told its 40,000 residents that they can resume using tap water for drinking and showering, a week after they were ordered to stay away after diesel full spilled into a reservoir at a treatment plant and tainted the Memphis suburb's supply. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)
A Tennessee city can drink its tap water again, a week after a fuel spill tainted its supply
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Video of giant Barbie walking in Dubai was computer generated, not a hologram

It worked wonders for the Americans. And those who actually got the medals were humbled by the gesture of teammates.

“That was one of the most selfless acts I’ve ever seen in my life,” Terdiman said before the team departed the world championships site at Innsbruck, Austria, to head to Germany and the resumption of World Cup racing this coming weekend. “I said to the guys multiple times ... that I don’t think I’ll ever be able to thank them for the opportunity.”

In luge, a team relay entry is made up of four sliders — one man, one woman and one doubles duo. And the way USA Luge picks its relay teams is simply by choosing those with the fastest runs over the course of a weekend.

It takes all the politics out of the equation. There’s no picking favorites. Best time wins.

West struggled in the men’s competition, and Mortensen and Terdiman couldn’t overcome some mistakes in the doubles event. As such, they didn’t qualify for the relay — until teammates gave them the opportunity.

“Without those guys making those honorable decisions, we would not have been able to come together as a team and do what we did,” Mortensen said. “How it played out with our fellow athletes giving us these runs and then getting a medal, brings the team together. They made decisions they thought were best for the team, and then for it to work out ... I’m very grateful for what they did.”

West has one of the best starts in the world, which is critical in a relay. He said that’s why Morris elected to step aside, and West was more than thankful for the chance to atone for only finishing 15th in the men’s competition.

“I took a little anger into the run,” West said. “And it seemed to pay off.”