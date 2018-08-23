FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Trump tweets ‘total endorsement’ for Mississippi senator

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
 
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump tweeted his “complete and total endorsement” Thursday for a Republican who was appointed to the U.S. Senate in Mississippi and is running in a November special election.

Trump tweeted that Cindy Hyde-Smith supports a border wall, “is helping me create Jobs, loves our Vets and fights for our conservative judges.”

In a second tweet, Trump said: “Cindy has voted for our Agenda in the Senate 100% of the time and has my complete and total Endorsement. We need Cindy to win in Mississippi!”

The endorsement is important in a race where Hyde-Smith faces three challengers, including a tea party-backed Republican state senator, Chris McDaniel. Both Hyde-Smith and McDaniel are campaigning as Trump allies.

Other news
Colombia's Linda Caicedo, left, and South Korea's JI So-yun compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Colombia and South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Training video spurs concern for Colombia’s Caicedo ahead of Women’s World Cup match versus Germany
People move the coffin of their friend, Abdou Diop, who died trying to migrate to Europe, at the Saint Louis, Senegal, morgue Saturday, July 15, 2023. More people are making the trip across the Atlantic in rickety wooden boats known as pirogues trying to reach the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Takeaways from AP’s report on bodies from migrant boats buried on the beach in Senegal
Maj. Albin Narvaez stands near a series of outdoor recreation cages used for prisoners who are in administrative segregation at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Fulton, Mo. Narvaez, who is chief of custody at the prison, said applications for correctional officers have increased since the state implemented a pay raise this spring. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers

The election winner serves the final two years of a six-year term started by longtime Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who was Appropriations Committee chairman and resigned from the Senate in April amid health concerns. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who’s an enthusiastic Trump supporter, appointed Hyde-Smith to temporarily succeed Cochran. She was in her second term as state agriculture commissioner.

McDaniel narrowly lost a bitter Republican primary to Cochran in 2014 and is campaigning against “establishment” Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Hyde-Smith said in a news release that she is honored to have the support of Trump, who won Mississippi with 58 percent of the vote in 2016.

“I have voted consistently for his agenda because I believe he is taking the right steps to make this country great again — lowering taxes, securing the border and nominating true conservatives to the Supreme Court,” Hyde-Smith said. “I thank him for his support, and I look forward to continuing to work with him on these and other issues.”

In response to Trump’s endorsement of Hyde-Smith, McDaniel said in a text message to The Associated Press: “The people of Mississippi know I’m the only conservative in this race. They know I’ll be the toughest fighter for President Trump’s America First agenda and I look forward to working together with him very soon to continue making America great.”

Hyde-Smith served 11 years in the state Senate as a Democrat before switching to the GOP in late 2010. She won statewide races for agriculture commissioner as a Republican in 2011 and 2015. She was the first woman to hold that job, just as she is the first woman to represent Mississippi in Congress.

Candidates run without party labels in Mississippi special election, though they tell voters their political affiliation. The two other candidates in the race are Democrats — Mike Espy, who was President Bill Clinton’s first agriculture secretary, and Tobey Bartee, a former military intelligence officer who’s making his first run for public office. There are no party primaries in the special Senate election. If none of the four candidates receives a majority Nov. 6, the top two will advance to a Nov. 27 runoff. The race could be crucial as Republicans seek to maintain their slim majority in the Senate.

____

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus .