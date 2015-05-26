FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
Nevada Rep. Dina Titus not running for Reid’s Senate seat

 
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Dina Titus says she won’t run for Nevada’s open Senate seat in 2016.

The Las Vegas Democrat announced Tuesday in an email and video to supporters that she won’t try to succeed retiring Sen. Harry Reid. She says she’ll run for re-election in her current district.

Reid and several national Democratic groups have rallied behind former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto as the candidate to succeed the longtime Nevada senator.

Reid announced his retirement from the Senate in March.

Titus represents a congressional district in the heart of urban Las Vegas and spent more than 20 years as a state senator before running for Congress.

Only one Republican, Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers, has formally announced a bid for the Senate seat.