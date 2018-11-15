Senate OKs selling shuttered work camp to Hardin County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate has approved a plan to sell a shuttered prison work camp to local officials.

The Hardin County Work Camp in Cave in Rock once held 200 minimum-security prisoners. It was closed in August 2015 for budgetary reasons.

The Senate approved Harrisburg Democratic Sen. Dale Fowler’s plan Thursday. It would allow the sale of the site to Hardin County for $1 .

Hardin County would use it for a jail for as many as 100 inmates.

Cave in Rock is 327 miles (526 kilometers) south of Chicago.

The measure moves to the House for consideration.

Both the House and Senate concluded the first week of their fall session. Both chambers return to work Nov. 27 for three days.