FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Simon Pagenaud wins pole for IndyCar race at Toronto

 
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud will start from the pole for the IndyCar race through the streets of Toronto.

Pagenaud has been on a tear around Exhibition Place all weekend as his Team Penske Chevrolet has been consistently fast and he paced Saturday morning’s final practice on the 11-Turn, 1.786-mile street course. Then he took pole in qualifying, edging out reigning series champion Scott Dixon for the top starting spot in Sunday’s race.

“This is the best you can feel in racing, when you achieve what you expect,” said Pagenaud, who won the Indy 500 in May from the pole.

Dixon said after qualifying he’s been bothered almost a month with “tennis elbow” — an inflammation of the tendons in the elbow — from working in the simulator and the discomfort has been problematic on Toronto’s rough street circuit.

Other news
Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at world championships
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez applauds the fans after the end of the English FA Cup semifinal between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Riyad Mahrez is the latest Premier League player to head to Saudi Arabia after signing with Al-Ahli. The Algeria international was a key player in Leicester’s shocking title win in 2016 and then won the league four more times with Manchester City. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest soccer star to move to Saudi Arabia
Shoppers peruse a display of Rainer cherries at a Costco warehouse Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. On Friday, The Commerce Department issues its June report on consumer spending. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
An inflation gauge that is closely tracked by the Fed falls to its lowest level in more than 2 years

“It’s been a bit of a nightmare,” Dixon said. “I got it the week of Texas and then I had it all the way through at Le Mans, and then at Road America it was really bad in the race. So we’ve been trying to do some therapy with it but tennis elbow. There’s no easy fix. It might be an offseason project, we’ll see.”

Dixon teammate Felix Rosenqvist qualified third for Chip Ganassi Racing, followed by Indy 500 runner-up Alexander Rossi for Andretti Autosport as Honda drivers took spots two through four.

IndyCar points leader Josef Newgarden qualified fifth, followed by Ed Jones.

Marco Andretti, Sebastian Bourdais , Spencer Pigot and Takuma Sato qualified seventh through 10th.

The day got off to a hot start when Sato confronted Bourdais following the morning practice session. Bourdais was still in his cockpit when Sato approached and appeared to grab the Frenchman, Bourdais climbed out of his car throwing haymakers and a team representative tried to separate the two drivers. But the scuffle continued another few seconds and Bourdais said later Sato seemed to overreact to an on-track pass.

“I passed him on the out-lap ... I’m not sure it deserved that kind of reaction, but it doesn’t matter,” Bourdais said. “If there was anything, I’m the one who should be pretty (mad). He pretty much ruined our race in Texas from three laps down and blocked us the last three stints. I’ve never asked him for anything. We know he races hard but with that little incident, I’m not so sure what should happen to him.”

Sato later said of his emotions “I’m cool,” and thought the scuffle was triggered by Bourdais, who Sato thought was aggressive on track and then blew up after Sato grabbed Bourdais by the collar of his firesuit while Bourdais was in the car.

“He was excited. It wasn’t me,” Sato said. “Passing me was absolutely pointless. It was just one lap. He went blasting by me and then turned into Josef Newgarden. What was the point?”

The IndyCar championship is currently between Newgarden and Rossi, who are separated by seven points headed into Sunday. But Pagenaud is not out of the fight and is ranked third, 61 points behind teammate Newgarden and 33 points ahead of Dixon in fourth place.

In a contract year with Penske and aware of rumors that Rossi was set to replace him inside IndyCar’s top team, Pagenaud has flipped a switch since May, where he swept both races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and earned a promise from Roger Penske that his contract would be renewed. But Pagenaud’s success has been limited to Indy as the Frenchman doesn’t have another top five finish anywhere else this season. His average finishing position in the eight races outside of Indianapolis is 9.88.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports