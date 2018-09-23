FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Simpson scores 2 goals, Union beat Sporting KC 2-0

 
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jay Simpson scored his first two goals of the season to help the Philadelphia Union beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on a rainy Sunday.

Philadelphia (14-12-4) has won six of its last eight games, which include a loss and draw. Sporting KC (15-8-6) had won three of its prior four road games.

Simpson, a 29-year-old English forward making his first start this season, scored on a volley in the 71st minute after Alejandro Bedoya headed a free kick to the penalty spot. Bedoya got past the defense and headed to an open Simpson in the 89th.

The Union rested goalkeeper Andre Blake and several other starters ahead of Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup final in Houston. Fabrice-Jean Picault, the Union’s scoring leader, entered as a second-half sub.

