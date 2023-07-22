Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|17
|5
|.773
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|9
|13
|.409
|8
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|9
|13
|.409
|8
|Stockton (Oakland)
|8
|14
|.364
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|11
|.500
|4
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|Visalia (Arizona)
|9
|13
|.409
|6
___
|Friday’s Games
Modesto 11, Fresno 4
Inland Empire 10, Visalia 8
San Jose 3, Stockton 2
Racho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 6
|Saturday’s Games
Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 8:15 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 10 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 3:05 p.m.
Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 4:15 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled