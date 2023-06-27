Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton (Oakland)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Visalia (Arizona)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
___
|Sunday’s Games
Other news
Sinead Farrelly, who came forward with misconduct allegations that sparked a reckoning in U.S. soccer, has been named to Ireland’s team for the Women’s World Cup.
A lawsuit against a Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death and now stands charged with his murder is seeking over $13 million in damages.
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners for arguing a play at the plate where Keibert Ruiz was called out for running out of the baseline.
Federal judge temporarily blocks part of Kentucky law banning gender-affirming care for trans youths
A federal judge temporarily has blocked Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youths.
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 1
Stockton 6, San Jose 5
Inland Empire 8, Visalia 0
Fresno 7, Modesto 2
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 2 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Modesto at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.