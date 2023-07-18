Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|15
|3
|.833
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|7
|11
|.389
|8
|Stockton (Oakland)
|7
|11
|.389
|8
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Visalia (Arizona)
|8
|10
|.444
|4
___
|Sunday’s Games
Fresno 8, Lake Elsinore 4
Visalia 3, San Jose 2
Rancho Cucamonga 11, Modesto 10
Inland Empire 10, Stockton 7
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 10 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 10 p.m.