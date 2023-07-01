Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Inland Empire 6, Lake Elsinore 2
Modesto 5, San Jose 3
Visalia 6, Rancho Cucamonga 4
Fresno 11, Stockton 8
|Friday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 8, Visalia 6
Modesto 9, San Jose 4
Stockton 5, Fresno 2
Inland Empire 9, Lake Elsinore 2
|Saturday’s Games
Modesto at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:15 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Modesto at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:15 p.m.