Single-A California League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)185.783
Modesto (Seattle)1013.4358
x-San Jose (San Francisco)914.3919
Stockton (Oakland)815.34810

South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)167.696
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1112.4785
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1112.4785
Visalia (Arizona)914.3917

___

Friday’s Games

Other news
The cameras and cell phone of Associated Press photographer Ross Franklin sit on ice after the devices stopped working after overheating, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. Phoenix photographers keep coolers for cameras, towels and water in their vehicles when covering extreme heat. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Covering the heat wave in sizzling Phoenix, an AP photographer recounts a scare from heat exhaustion
Associated Press photographer Matt York, who has covered Arizona for 23 years, recently was caught off guard by the heat wave that has shattered records in Phoenix.
Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of rescinding all previously passed resolutions, including an anti-racism resolution, during a meeting on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in O'Fallon, Mo. In the national reckoning that followed the police killing of George Floyd three years ago, protesters took to the streets in a St. Louis suburb and urged the mostly-white Francis Howell School District to address racial discrimination. The school board responded with a resolution promising to do better. Now, led by new conservative board members elected since last year, that resolution has been revoked.(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
School board in Missouri, now controlled by conservatives, revokes anti-racism resolution
In the national reckoning that followed the police killing of George Floyd three years ago, about 2,000 protesters took to the streets in a St. Louis suburb.
FILE - Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz, right, holds hands with Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet, left, and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, blocked from view at far right, at a watch party in Milwaukee, on April 4, 2023. The Wisconsin's Supreme Court flips from majority conservative to liberal control on Aug. 1 when Protasiewicz is set to be sworn in. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)
Democrats eye Wisconsin high court’s new liberal majority to win abortion and redistricting rulings
Wisconsin’s Supreme Court will flip from majority conservative to liberal control next month and Democrats have high hopes the change will lead to the state’s abortion ban being overturned and maps redrawn to weaken GOP control of the Legislature and congressional districts.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Endy Rodriguez is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Endy Rodríguez hits his 1st major league home run to help the Pirates beat the Angels 3-0
Endy Rodríguez hit his first major league homer, five Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a five-hitter and the Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 to snap their four-game winning streak.

Modesto 11, Fresno 4

Inland Empire 10, Visalia 8

San Jose 3, Stockton 2

Racho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 6

Saturday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 22, Racho Cucamonga 4

San Jose 3, Stockton 2

Fresno 4, Modesto 3

Inland Empire 10, Visalia 4

Sunday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 3:05 p.m.

Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 4:15 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.