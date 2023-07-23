Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|18
|5
|.783
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|10
|13
|.435
|8
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|9
|14
|.391
|9
|Stockton (Oakland)
|8
|15
|.348
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|Visalia (Arizona)
|9
|14
|.391
|7
___
|Friday’s Games
Other news
Covering the heat wave in sizzling Phoenix, an AP photographer recounts a scare from heat exhaustion
Associated Press photographer Matt York, who has covered Arizona for 23 years, recently was caught off guard by the heat wave that has shattered records in Phoenix.
In the national reckoning that followed the police killing of George Floyd three years ago, about 2,000 protesters took to the streets in a St. Louis suburb.
Wisconsin’s Supreme Court will flip from majority conservative to liberal control next month and Democrats have high hopes the change will lead to the state’s abortion ban being overturned and maps redrawn to weaken GOP control of the Legislature and congressional districts.
Endy Rodríguez hit his first major league homer, five Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a five-hitter and the Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 to snap their four-game winning streak.
Modesto 11, Fresno 4
Inland Empire 10, Visalia 8
San Jose 3, Stockton 2
Racho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 6
|Saturday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 22, Racho Cucamonga 4
San Jose 3, Stockton 2
Fresno 4, Modesto 3
Inland Empire 10, Visalia 4
|Sunday’s Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 3:05 p.m.
Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 4:15 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.