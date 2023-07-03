Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
___
|Saturday’s Games
San Jose 12, Modesto 11
Lake Elsinore 8, Inland Empire 0
Visalia 6, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Fresno 13 Stockton 6
|Sunday’s Games
Modesto 9, San Jose 8
Visalia 3, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Fresno 10, Stockton 2
Inland Empire 5, Lake Elsinore 4
|Monday’s Games
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
San Jose at Fresno, 9:35 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.