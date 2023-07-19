Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|16
|3
|.842
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|Stockton (Oakland)
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|Visalia (Arizona)
|8
|11
|.421
|5
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Other news
Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders will miss Pac-12 media day due to a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right leg and another to straighten toes on his left foot.
Leody Taveras and Jonah Heim homered as the AL West-leading Texas Rangers stretched their winning streak to six games with a 5-1 victory over the slumping Tampa Bay Rays.
Right tackle JC Latham knows only too well that Bryce Young and Will Anderson are in the NFL now along with eight other players that were with Alabama last year.
Family members of the U.S. Army private who sprinted across the border into North Korea say he may have felt overwhelmed by recent legal troubles and his possible looming discharge from the military.
Lake Elsinore 9, Racho Cucamonga 8, 10 innings
San Jose 5, Stockton 2
Fresno 7, Modesto 2
Inland Empire 12, Visalia 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 10 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 10 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:15 p.m.