Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|17
|4
|.810
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|8
|13
|.381
|9
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|8
|13
|.381
|9
|Stockton (Oakland)
|8
|13
|.381
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|Visalia (Arizona)
|9
|12
|.429
|5
___
|Wednesday’s Games
San Jose 6, Stockton 3
Racho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 2
Modesto 3, Fresno 2
Inland Empire 9, Visalia 0
|Thursday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 18, Racho Cucamonga 0
Stockton 5, San Jose 4, 10 innings
Fresno 5, Modesto 4
Visalia 3, Inland Empire 2
|Friday’s Games
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:15 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 8:15 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 10 p.m.