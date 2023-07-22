Single-A California League Glance

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a free kick to score a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut

Single-A California League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)175.773
Modesto (Seattle)913.4098
x-San Jose (San Francisco)913.4098
Stockton (Oakland)814.3649

South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)157.682
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1111.5004
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1012.4555
Visalia (Arizona)913.4096

___

Thursday’s Games

Other news
FILE - A man pours cold water onto his head to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, July 16, 2023. In the past 30 days, nearly 5,000 heat and rainfall records have been broken or tied in the United States and more than 10,000 records set globally, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Since 2000, the U.S. is setting about twice as many heat records as cold. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
Sick of hearing about record heat? Scientists say those numbers paint the story of a warming world
If it seems like you keep hearing about new heat records this summer, it’s because you do. Nearly every major climate-tracking organization proclaimed June the hottest June ever.
United States' Rickie Fowler walks off the 18th green after completing his round during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Live updates | Break out the brellies! British Open soaked by rain
Break out the brellies! The third round of the British Open has begun with steady rain and fairways dotted with various umbrellas at Royal Liverpool.
FILE - Migrants, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, are stopped by Tunisian Maritime National Guard at sea during an attempt to get to Italy, near the coast of Sfax, Tunisia, on April 18, 2023. Migrants who flooded into Tunisia's port city of Sfax aiming to make Europe their new home are now sharing the burden and the blame for an escalating crisis deeply tinged with racism among some Tunisians amid fears of European leaders trying to stanch the flow to their shores. (AP Photo, File)
Rights activists fear Tunisia deal will be model for bartering EU money for migrants’ lives
Migrants in Tunisia’s port city of Sfax who are aiming to make Europe their new home are now sharing the burden and the blame for escalating tensions deeply tinged with racism amid the fears of European leaders who are trying to stanch the numbers of people arriving at their shores.
Japan's Risa Shimizu, left, adjusts her black arm band as she runs with teammate Japan's Risa Shimizu prior to the start of the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Japanese players wear black armbands at Women’s World Cup to remember royal family member
Japanese players have worn black armbands in their Women’s World Cup opener against Zambia following the death of Fumiko Tottori, the mother of Japanese Princess Takamado.

Lake Elsinore 18, Racho Cucamonga 0

Stockton 5, San Jose 4, 10 innings

Fresno 5, Modesto 4

Visalia 3, Inland Empire 2

Friday’s Games

Modesto 11, Fresno 4

Inland Empire 10, Visalia 8

San Jose 3, Stockton 2

Racho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 6

Saturday’s Games

Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 8:15 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Inland Empire at Visalia, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 3:05 p.m.

Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 4:15 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.