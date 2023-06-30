Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Inland Empire 6, Lake Elsinore 2
Modesto 5, San Jose 3
Visalia 6, Rancho Cucamonga 4
Fresno 11, Stockton 8
|Friday’s Games
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:15 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Modesto at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:15 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Modesto at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:15 p.m.