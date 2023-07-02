Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
___
|Friday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 8, Visalia 6
Modesto 9, San Jose 4
Stockton 5, Fresno 2
Inland Empire 9, Lake Elsinore 2
|Saturday’s Games
San Jose 12, Modesto 11
Lake Elsinore 8, Inland Empire 0
Visalia 6, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Fresno 13 Stockton 6
|Sunday’s Games
Modesto at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:15 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.