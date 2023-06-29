Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton (Oakland)
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|1
|3
|.250
|3
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 11, Inland Empire 4
|Wednesday’s Games
Modesto 6, San Jose 4
Lake Elsinore 5, Inland Empire 4
Rancho Cucamonga 5, Visalia 1
Fresno 12, Stockton 9, 11 innings
|Thursday’s Games
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:15 p.m.