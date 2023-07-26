Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|11
|14
|.440
|8
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|11
|14
|.440
|8
|Stockton (Oakland)
|8
|17
|.320
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|13
|12
|.520
|3
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Visalia (Arizona)
|10
|15
|.400
|6
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 10, San Jose 7
Fresno 3, Inland Empire 1
Modesto 3, Visalia 1
Lake Elsinore 7, Stockton 4
|Wednesday’s Games
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.