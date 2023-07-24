Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|11
|13
|.458
|7
|Modesto (Seattle)
|10
|14
|.417
|8
|Stockton (Oakland)
|8
|16
|.333
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|12
|12
|.500
|4
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|13
|.458
|5
|Visalia (Arizona)
|10
|14
|.417
|6
___
|Saturday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 22, Racho Cucamonga 4
San Jose 3, Stockton 2
Fresno 4, Modesto 3
Inland Empire 10, Visalia 4
|Sunday’s Games
Visalia 6, Inland Empire 3
Lake Elsinore 9, Racho Cucamonga 8
San Jose 12, Stockton 3
Modesto 5, Fresno 4, 10 innings
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.