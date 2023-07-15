Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|14
|2
|.875
|—
|Stockton (Oakland)
|7
|9
|.438
|7
|Modesto (Seattle)
|6
|10
|.375
|8
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|Visalia (Arizona)
|7
|9
|.438
|3
___
|Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Friday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 14, Modesto 4
San Jose 10, Visalia 4
Inland Empire 9, Stockton 8
Fresno 9, Lake Elsinore 6
|Saturday’s Games
Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 8:15 p.m.
Visalia at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 4:15 p.m.
Visalia at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
Inland Empire at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.