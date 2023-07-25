Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|11
|13
|.458
|7
|Modesto (Seattle)
|10
|14
|.417
|8
|Stockton (Oakland)
|8
|16
|.333
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|12
|12
|.500
|4
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|13
|.458
|5
|Visalia (Arizona)
|10
|14
|.417
|6
___
|Sunday’s Games
Other news
Massachusetts environmental regulators have denied a request by the company dismantling a shuttered nuclear power plant to release more than 1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay.
Marine veteran freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner swap is injured while fighting in Ukraine, US says
A former U.S. Marine who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year has been injured while fighting in Ukraine.
Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young is set to begin his first NFL training camp amid lofty expectations.
Former UConn football player Dennis Hernandez, the older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, is behind bars after a witness told police she believed he was planning a school shooting.
Visalia 6, Inland Empire 3
Lake Elsinore 9, Racho Cucamonga 8
San Jose 12, Stockton 3
Modesto 5, Fresno 4, 10 innings
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.