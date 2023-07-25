FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles as a national strike deadline nears on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, 2023, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
UPS and Teamsters reach tentative deal
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million

Single-A California League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)186.750
x-San Jose (San Francisco)1113.4587
Modesto (Seattle)1014.4178
Stockton (Oakland)816.33310

South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)168.667
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1212.5004
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1113.4585
Visalia (Arizona)1014.4176

___

Sunday’s Games

Other news
FILE - A portion of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station is visible beyond houses along the coast of Cape Cod Bay in Plymouth, Mass., March 30, 2011. Massachusetts environmental regulators have denied a request Monday, July 24, 2023, by the company dismantling a shuttered nuclear power plant to release more than 1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Massachusetts rejects request to discharge radioactive water from closed nuclear plant into bay
Massachusetts environmental regulators have denied a request by the company dismantling a shuttered nuclear power plant to release more than 1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay.
FILE - A poster photo of U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former Russian prisoner Trevor Reed stands in Lafayette Park near the White House, March 30, 2022, in Washington. Reed, a former U.S. Marine who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year, has been injured while fighting in Ukraine, the State Department and a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Marine veteran freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner swap is injured while fighting in Ukraine, US says
A former U.S. Marine who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year has been injured while fighting in Ukraine.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
No. 1 pick Bryce Young set to open first NFL training camp with Panthers amid lofty expectations
Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young is set to begin his first NFL training camp amid lofty expectations.
FILE - Dennis Hernandez, brother of former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez, watches during his brother's murder trial on Jan. 29, 2015, in Fall River, Mass. Former UConn football player Dennis Hernandez is behind bars after a witness told police she believed he was planning a school shooting. The 37-year-old, who went by DJ while playing for the Huskies as a quarterback and receiver in the mid-2000s, is due in court on Aug. 1 on charges including threatening. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool, File)
Aaron Hernandez brother faces new charges amid concerns over threats, visits to UConn, Brown
Former UConn football player Dennis Hernandez, the older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, is behind bars after a witness told police she believed he was planning a school shooting.

Visalia 6, Inland Empire 3

Lake Elsinore 9, Racho Cucamonga 8

San Jose 12, Stockton 3

Modesto 5, Fresno 4, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.