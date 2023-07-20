People buy Powerball tickets at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Powerball has a winner
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup kicks off
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks

Single-A California League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)164.800
Modesto (Seattle)812.4008
x-San Jose (San Francisco)812.4008
Stockton (Oakland)713.3509

South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)146.700
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1010.5004
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)911.4505
Visalia (Arizona)812.4006

___

Tuesday’s Games

Other news
Comparison coins are presented during a press conference held by the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office and the Munich Public Prosecutor's Office on the arrests in the Manching gold treasure theft case in Munich, Germany, Thursday July 20, 2023. Investigators looking into the theft of hundreds of ancient gold coins from a German museum have found lumps of gold that appear to result from part of the treasure being melted down, but still hold out hope of finding the rest intact, officials said Thursday. (Uwe Lein/dpa via AP)
German police find melted-down gold after theft of Celtic coins, seek rest of treasure
Investigators looking into the theft of hundreds of ancient gold coins from a German museum have found lumps of gold that appear to have resulted from part of the treasure being melted down, but still hold out hope of finding the rest intact.
Head coach Alen Stajcic and Philippines Defender Hali Long speak at the press conference before the Philippines soccer match against Switzerland at the Women's World Cup in Dunedin, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. For a nation more than 7,000 miles from the United States, the Philippines boasts a women's national soccer team with a decidedly American feel. Of the 23 names on its Women's World Cup roster, 18 belong to U.S.-born women. (AP Photo/Matthew Gelhard)
Women’s World Cup team from Philippines has American flavor
For a nation more than 7,000 miles from the United States, the Philippines boasts a women’s national soccer team with a decidedly American feel.
This image from video released Wednesday, July 19, 2023, appears to show Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, for the first time since he led a short-lived rebellion in June. The grainy video of him speaking to troops at a field camp purportedly in Belarus, was posted on a messaging app channel linked to Prigozhin's Wagner private military company. (AP Photo)
Russia’s Wagner mercenaries launch joint training with Belarusian military near Polish border
Mercenaries from Russia’s military company Wagner have launched joint drills with the Belarusian military near the border with Poland following their relocation to Belarus after their short-lived rebellion.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, talks to former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Xi told Kissinger on Thursday that relations between the two countries are at a crossroads and both sides need to "make new decisions" that could result in stable ties and "joint success and prosperity." (Huang Jingwen/Xinhua via AP)
China’s Xi tells Kissinger that China-US ties are at a crossroads and stability is still possible
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has told former top U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger that relations between the two countries are at a crossroads and both sides need to “make new decisions” that could result in stable ties and “joint success and prosperity.”

Lake Elsinore 9, Racho Cucamonga 8, 10 innings

San Jose 5, Stockton 2

Fresno 7, Modesto 2

Inland Empire 12, Visalia 1

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose 6, Stockton 3

Racho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 2

Modesto 3, Fresno 2

Inland Empire 9, Visalia 0

Thursday’s Games

Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Inland Empire at Visalia, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Inland Empire at Visalia, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:15 p.m.