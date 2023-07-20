Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|16
|4
|.800
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|8
|12
|.400
|8
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|8
|12
|.400
|8
|Stockton (Oakland)
|7
|13
|.350
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|Visalia (Arizona)
|8
|12
|.400
|6
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 9, Racho Cucamonga 8, 10 innings
San Jose 5, Stockton 2
Fresno 7, Modesto 2
Inland Empire 12, Visalia 1
|Wednesday’s Games
San Jose 6, Stockton 3
Racho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 2
Modesto 3, Fresno 2
Inland Empire 9, Visalia 0
|Thursday’s Games
Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 10 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:15 p.m.