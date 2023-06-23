Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|40
|26
|.606
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|36
|30
|.545
|4
|Modesto (Seattle)
|34
|32
|.515
|6
|Stockton (Oakland)
|25
|41
|.379
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|39
|27
|.591
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|33
|30
|.524
|4½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|31
|32
|.492
|6½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|23
|43
|.348
|16
___
|Thursday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 14, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Inland Empire 5, Visalia 4
Fresno 4, Modesto 3
San Jose 16, Stockton 7
|Friday’s Games
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.