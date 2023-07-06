Single-A California League Glance

A man cools off at an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid, Spain, Monday, June 26, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Sweltering heat across the planet
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Threads
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills

Single-A California League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)101.909
Modesto (Seattle)56.4555
Stockton (Oakland)47.3646
x-San Jose (San Francisco)38.2737

South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)65.545
Visalia (Arizona)65.545
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)65.545
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)47.3642

___

Tuesday’s Games

Other news
FILE - Pro-China lawmakers attend the second reading of a bill that will overhaul district council elections in Hong Kong, on July 5, 2023. Hong Kong lawmakers on Thursday, July 6, passed an amendment to a law to eliminate most directly elected seats on local district councils, the last major political representative bodies chosen by the public, shutting down further democratic challenges in the city. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte, File)
Hong Kong changes law to slash directly elected council seats, undermining democratic challenges
Hong Kong lawmakers on Thursday passed an amendment to a law to eliminate most directly elected seats on local district councils, the last major political representative bodies chosen by the public.
FILE - A European Union observer watches Palestinians pass from Egypt into the Gaza Strip at the Rafah border Tuesday, July 18, 2006. The European Union withdrew the monitoring mission formed to promote a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians from Gaza after the Hamas militant group seized power in 2007. But 16 years later, the mission continues to maintain offices in Israel in hopes of one day returning. Critics say the ongoing Western commitment to the two-state solution fails to recognize the changing circumstances in the region and maintains a costly-status quo. (AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra, File)
An EU mission in Gaza once represented hope. Today, it is a symbol of a sputtering Western vision
The European Union’s border-monitoring mission in Gaza once raised Palestinian hopes of independence.
Tubers float the cool Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
For third day, it was the hottest day on Earth, as global temperature matches record set Tuesday
Earth’s average temperature remained at a record high Wednesday, after two days in which the planet reached unofficial records.
FILE - A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Employers in Beijing were ordered Thursday, July 6, by the government to stop outdoor work after scorching summer heat in the Chinese capital was forecast to reach 40 degrees centigrade (104 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
Beijing orders outdoor work to be halted as scorching summer heat soars
Employers in Beijing have been ordered to stop outdoor work after scorching summer heat in the Chinese capital was forecast to reach 40 degrees centigrade (104 Fahrenheit).

Fresno 5, San Jose 4, 10 innings

Inland Empire 2, Rancho Cucamonga 1, 10 innings

Visalia 7, Lake Elsinore 2

Modesto 8, Stockton 3

Wednesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 2, Inland Empire 0

Fresno 12, San Jose 8

Lake Elsinore 11, Visalia 7

Stockton 3, Modesto 2

Thursday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.