Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|5
|6
|.455
|5
|Stockton (Oakland)
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Visalia (Arizona)
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|4
|7
|.364
|2
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Fresno 5, San Jose 4, 10 innings
Inland Empire 2, Rancho Cucamonga 1, 10 innings
Visalia 7, Lake Elsinore 2
Modesto 8, Stockton 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 2, Inland Empire 0
Fresno 12, San Jose 8
Lake Elsinore 11, Visalia 7
Stockton 3, Modesto 2
|Thursday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.