A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
5G could disrupt flights
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors

Single-A California League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)51.833
Modesto (Seattle)33.5002
Stockton (Oakland)33.5002
x-San Jose (San Francisco)15.1674

South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)51.833
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)43.571
Visalia (Arizona)24.3333
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)25.286

___

Friday’s Games

FILE - Joel Edmundson speaks to reporters during an end of season NHL hockey media availability in Brossard, Quebec, Friday, April 14, 2023. The Washington Capitals have acquired Edmundson in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens, Saturday, July 1. The Capitals sent third- and seventh-round picks in the 2024 draft to the Canadiens for the veteran defenseman. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Capitals acquire defenseman Joel Edmunson in a trade with the Canadiens
The Washington Capitals have acquired Joel Edmundson in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens. The Capitals sent third- and seventh-round picks in the 2024 draft to the Canadiens for the veteran defenseman.
This combination of photos shows promotional art for films, top row from left, "Barbie," "Blue Beetle," "Book Club: The Next Chapter," "Every Body," "The Flash," second row from left, "Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 3," "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," "The Little Mermaid," "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part I," "Oppenheimer," bottom row from left, "Past Lives," "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken," "Talk To Me," "White Men Can't Jump," and "You Hurt My Feelings." (Warner Bros., Warner Bros., Focus Features, Focus Features, Warner Bros., Marvel Studios, LucasFilms, Disney, Paramount, Universal, A24, Universal, A24, 20th Century Studios and A24 via AP)
Summer movie season is in full swing. Here’s what’s coming through Labor Day
There is something for everyone at the movies this summer, both in theaters and streaming at home. The summer movie season goes into high-drive in July, with the debut of the seventh “Mission: Impossible” (July 12) movie followed by the “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” showdown on July 21.
FILE - Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Damian Lillard asked his team for a trade Saturday, July 1, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)
Damian Lillard asks Trail Blazers for trade, source tells AP
Damian Lillard has asked the Portland Trail Blazers for a trade, a move that will end the seven-time All-Star’s tenure with that team, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Simon Pagenaud, of France, drives during the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto race, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud walks away from terrifying wreck at Mid-Ohio
IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud walked away unharmed from a terrifying wreck during practice at Mid-Ohio on Saturday.

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Visalia 6

Modesto 9, San Jose 4

Stockton 5, Fresno 2

Inland Empire 9, Lake Elsinore 2

Saturday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:15 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.