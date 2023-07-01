Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
___
|Friday’s Games
Other news
The Washington Capitals have acquired Joel Edmundson in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens. The Capitals sent third- and seventh-round picks in the 2024 draft to the Canadiens for the veteran defenseman.
There is something for everyone at the movies this summer, both in theaters and streaming at home. The summer movie season goes into high-drive in July, with the debut of the seventh “Mission: Impossible” (July 12) movie followed by the “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” showdown on July 21.
Damian Lillard has asked the Portland Trail Blazers for a trade, a move that will end the seven-time All-Star’s tenure with that team, according to a person familiar with the matter.
IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud walked away unharmed from a terrifying wreck during practice at Mid-Ohio on Saturday.
Rancho Cucamonga 8, Visalia 6
Modesto 9, San Jose 4
Stockton 5, Fresno 2
Inland Empire 9, Lake Elsinore 2
|Saturday’s Games
Modesto at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:15 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Modesto at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:15 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.