Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|32
|27
|.542
|6
|Modesto (Seattle)
|31
|28
|.525
|7
|Stockton (Oakland)
|20
|39
|.339
|18
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|29
|27
|.518
|3½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|28
|28
|.500
|4½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|21
|38
|.356
|13
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 11, San Jose 7
Lake Elsinore 11, Stockton 2
Fresno 5, Inland Empire 3
Visalia 9, Modesto 1
|Thursday’s Games
Stockton at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Visalia, 10 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Inland Empire at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Visalia, 10 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Lake Elsinore, 10:15 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Stockton at Lake Elsinore, 8:15 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Inland Empire at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Visalia, 10 p.m.