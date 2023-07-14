Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Stockton (Oakland)
|7
|8
|.467
|6
|Modesto (Seattle)
|6
|9
|.400
|7
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Visalia (Arizona)
|7
|8
|.467
|2
___
|Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Friday’s Games
Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 10:15 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 8:15 p.m.
Visalia at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 4:15 p.m.
Visalia at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
Inland Empire at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.