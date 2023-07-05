Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|Stockton (Oakland)
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Visalia (Arizona)
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|3
|7
|.300
|3
___
|Monday’s Games
San Jose 5, Modesto 1
Visalia 11, Rancho Cucamonga 4
Fresno 10, Stockton 2
|Tuesday’s Games
Fresno 5, San Jose 4, 10 innings
Inland Empire 2, Rancho Cucamonga 1, 10 innings
Visalia 7, Lake Elsinore 2
Modesto 8, Stockton 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.