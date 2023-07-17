Mexico's Santiago Gimenez kisses the winner's trophy after beating Panama 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gold Cup final: Mexico beats Panama
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz wins the title
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million

Single-A California League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)153.833
Modesto (Seattle)711.3898
Stockton (Oakland)711.3898
x-San Jose (San Francisco)612.3339

South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)126.667
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)99.5003
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)810.4444
Visalia (Arizona)810.4444

___

Saturday’s Games

Other news
FILE - Costa Rica's Raquel Rodriguez celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Panama during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Parity, bigger field mean there could be surprises at the Women’s World Cup
An expanded field of 32 teams at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand means that more players and teams will see the international spotlight — and they no doubt want to prove they belong.
Visiting Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare speaks during a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)
Solomon Islands leader hits back at criticism of deepening security ties with China
The leader of Solomon Islands is hitting back at criticism of his nation’s deepening security ties with China, saying the United States and Australia have nothing to fear.
Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva celebrates his century during the second day of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka on Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
De Silva’s hundred helps Sri Lanka to 312 in the first cricket test against Pakistan
Pakistan’s pace bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi shared six wickets between them while Dhananjaya de Silva posted his 10th hundred before Sri Lanka was bowled out for 312 by lunch on Day 2 of the first cricket test.
Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to attend G-20's third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Monday, July 17, 2023, under the Indian G20 Presidency. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
In India, G20 finance chiefs set to address global challenges like climate change and rising debt
Finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations meeting in India are set to address critical global economic challenges, including the threat posed by climate change and rising debt among low-income countries.

Lake Elsinore 3, Fresno 2, 10 innings

San Jose 4, Visalia 2

Modesto 8, Rancho Cucamonga 6

Inland Empire 6, Stockton 3

Sunday’s Games

Fresno 8, Lake Elsinore 4

Visalia 3, San Jose 2

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Modesto 10

Inland Empire 10, Stockton 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Inland Empire at Visalia, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Inland Empire at Visalia, 10 p.m.

