Single-A California League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton (Oakland)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Visalia (Arizona)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
___
|Saturday’s Games
Other news
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right calf inflammation.
Leo Carlsson had an excellent reason Tuesday to miss a youth clinic and a session with reporters before the NHL draft. The Swedish center needed some sleep.
James Gunn has found his new Superman and Lois Lane in actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. The DC Studios co-chair is writing and directing “Superman: Legacy” for 2025.
Bernardo Arévalo, the surprise of the first round of voting in Guatemala, says the choice in the Aug. 20 presidential runoff is a clear one: Continue living under a corrupt system with his rival or rebuild the country’s democracy with him.
Fresno 5, Modesto 4
Rancho Cucamonga 4, Lake Elsinore 1
Inland Empire 10, Visalia 4
San Jose 7, Stockton 1
|Sunday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 1
Stockton 6, San Jose 5
Inland Empire 8, Visalia 0
Fresno 7, Modesto 2
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 2 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Modesto at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.