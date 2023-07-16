Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|x-Down East (Texas)
|9
|7
|.529
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|8
|8
|.500
|½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|8
|8
|.500
|½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|6
|10
|.375
|2½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|9
|8
|.529
|1
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Fayetteville
|6
|10
|.375
|3½
___
|Friday’s Games
Charleston 2, Down East 0
Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 4
Carolina 5, Myrtle Beach 3
Salem 9, Delmarva 0
Kannapolis 5, Columbia 1
Fayetteville 5, Augusta 2
|Saturday’s Games
Charleston 11, Down East 2
Augusta 8, Fayetteville 0
Lynchburg 12, Fredericksburg 10, 7 innings
Delmarva at Salem, susp.
Kannapolis 4, Columbia 1
Myrtle Beach 6, Carolina 5
|Sunday’s Games
Charleston at Down East, 1 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Augusta at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 3:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Kannapolis at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Fayetteville at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Salem at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.