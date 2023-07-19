Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|10
|8
|.556
|—
|x-Down East (Texas)
|10
|9
|.526
|½
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|8
|10
|.444
|2
|Salem (Boston)
|8
|10
|.444
|2
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|7
|11
|.389
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|11
|8
|.579
|1
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Fayetteville
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Charleston 5, Down East 1
Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 3
Fayetteville 9, Augusta 2
Delmarva 6, Salem 4, 1st game
Delmarva 2, Salem 1, 2nd game
Columbia 5, Kannapolis 4
Myrtle Beach 8, Carolina 0
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Carolina 6, Kannapolis 0
Fayetteville 5, Lynchburg 4
Down East 4, Salem 2
Augusta 6, Fredericksburg 2
Charleston 9, Delmarva 5
Myrtle Beach 13, Columbia 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Kannapolis at Carolina, 11 a.m.
Salem at Down East, noon
Fayetteville at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Fayetteville at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Salem at Down East, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.