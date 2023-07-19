FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Delmarva (Baltimore)108.556
x-Down East (Texas)109.526½
Carolina (Milwaukee)99.5001
Lynchburg (Cleveland)810.4442
Salem (Boston)810.4442
Fredericksburg (Washington)711.3893

South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)127.632
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)118.5791
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)109.5262
Augusta (Atlanta)910.4743
Columbia (Kansas City)910.4743
Fayetteville810.444

___

Sunday’s Games

Charleston 5, Down East 1

Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 3

Fayetteville 9, Augusta 2

Delmarva 6, Salem 4, 1st game

Delmarva 2, Salem 1, 2nd game

Columbia 5, Kannapolis 4

Myrtle Beach 8, Carolina 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Carolina 6, Kannapolis 0

Fayetteville 5, Lynchburg 4

Down East 4, Salem 2

Augusta 6, Fredericksburg 2

Charleston 9, Delmarva 5

Myrtle Beach 13, Columbia 2

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis at Carolina, 11 a.m.

Salem at Down East, noon

Fayetteville at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.