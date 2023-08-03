Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|17
|15
|.531
|3
|x-Down East (Texas)
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|Salem (Boston)
|15
|17
|.469
|5
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|14
|17
|.452
|5½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|12
|19
|.387
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|16
|16
|.500
|5
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|16
|16
|.500
|5
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|16
|16
|.500
|5
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|14
|18
|.438
|7
|Fayetteville
|14
|18
|.438
|7
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Down East 8, Myrtle Beach 6, 1st game
Down East 4, Myrtle Beach 3, 2nd game
Fredericksburg 7, Salem 1
Charleston 5, Kannapolis 4
Lynchburg 8, Delmarva 2
Columbia 9, Augusta 3
Carolina 5, Fayetteville 2
|Thursday’s Games
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.