Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|14
|13
|.519
|2½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|13
|14
|.481
|3½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|x-Down East (Texas)
|12
|15
|.444
|4½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|10
|16
|.385
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|15
|12
|.556
|3
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|13
|14
|.481
|5
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|13
|14
|.481
|5
|Fayetteville
|12
|14
|.462
|5½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|12
|15
|.444
|6
|Wednesday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Down East 0
Kannapolis 5, Delmarva 3
Lynchburg 9, Salem 3, 1st game
Lynchburg 7, Salem 2, 2nd game
Charleston 7, Augusta 4
Myrtle Beach 10, Fredericksburg 5
Carolina 5, Columbia 4
|Thursday’s Games
Kannapolis 8, Delmarva 4
Augusta 15, Charleston 8
Salem 4, Lynchburg 3
Myrtle Beach 12, Fredericksburg 0
Carolina 11, Columbia 2
Down East 6, Fayetteville 4
|Friday’s Games
Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Down East at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.